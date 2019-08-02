|
|
JACOBS, Bernard A. Jr. Age 68, of Carver, passed away on August 1, 2019. He is the loving husband of Lillian (Sullivan) Jacobs for 45 years. Bernard is also survived by his brothers, Charles, Mark and Ian; sisters-in-law Carol, Mary, Bobbi, Jen, Linda, Grace and Becky; brothers-in-law Tom, Fred and Joe, and many nieces and nephews.
Bernard was a very loving person who loved to be around his family and friends. His smile and cheerfulness were treasured by all who knew him. He loved his wife and his family dogs. He was an avid cribbage player and made the best key lime pie and cheesecake anywhere. He loved the outdoors, fishing, kayaking and Maine. Bernard was a software developer for State St. Corporation. He later began to work with people who have developmental disabilities. He earned a double bachelor degree in Occupational Therapy and Natural Science. He truly made the best of everyday and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., CARVER, on Tuesday, August 6, from 4:00 to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's name can be made to The Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Rd, Rome, ME 04963 or [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2019