ACCARDI, Bernard Of Pembroke, formerly of Roxbury, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving husband of Margaret "Peggy" (DiFranco), father of Bernard, Jr. of Danvers and Patricia Gilmore of Naples, FL and her husband Angus. Grandfather of A.J. Gilmore, Stacey Garofalo, Rebecca Dailey, Salvatore Accardi, Meghan Gilmore, and nine great-grandchildren. His siblings Anthony of Somerville, Peter of Boston, Marianne Howard of Marshfield, the late Anna Cobb, and the late Carmelo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernard was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1947, where he was captain of the baseball team and played on the hockey team. He played shortstop for the Crosby Club in the Boston Park League and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. He was a shortstop for the Boston Typos and traveled around the country playing in many Major League parks. He bowled for teams at the Mt. Pleasant alleys in Roxbury and the Hanson A.A. He enjoyed all of Boston's teams; including the Braves in his early years. Visiting Hours at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Sunday from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson, on Monday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Bernard's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
