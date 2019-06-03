Boston Globe Obituaries
BERNARD BLAND

BERNARD BLAND Obituary
BLAND, Bernard Age 63, of Boston, May 30, 2019. Beloved son of Helen Bland. Proud father of Bryan Bland. Dear brother of Carolyn, Mona, James, and Jesse Bland. Beloved grandfather of Brandon and Dariyan Bland, Bernard also leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Saturday, 10AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family Friday, 5PM to 8PM at the Funeral Home. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
