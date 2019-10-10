|
|
HUTCHENS, Bernard David Age 74, of Orleans, formerly of Wakefield, passed away at home on September 29, 2019, after his battle with Cardiac Amyloidosis. Born November 18, 1944, in Cleveland, OH; son of the late Hylie W. Hutchens, Sr. and Helen (Adams) Alexander.
Survived by his wife of 30 years, Victoria (Clague); daughters Lori and David Kent, and Tracy Martin; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Brother of Dale and Peggy Hutchens; brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Dennis Jakus. Pre-deceased by Hylie W. "Lee" Hutchens and Donna Loard. Graduate of Collinwood High School, Cleveland; served in the U.S. Navy (Sonarman, USS Daniel Webster).
Worked in sales and as a fleet manager for 40 years, retired in 2008; settled to Cape Cod in 2012. Worked with local theatre in the greater Boston area; and acted in over 40 professional roles. Was a DJ for WOMR / WFMR in Provincetown hosting a Jazz show "Last Train Home". He was active in many Masonic organizations including Good Samaritan Lodge, Waverly Royal Arch Chapter, Priscilla Chapter, OES, and Aleppo Shriners. He was a member of the Orleans Yacht Club, and attended the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA.
There will be a celebration of his life on October 19, 2019, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Orleans, at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours at the Nickerson Funeral Home, ORLEANS, on October 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 8 pm - Masonic Funeral Service at 7 PM; followed by an armed forces Flag Service.
Donations may be sent to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant Street, Wakefield, MA 01880; or The Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans, MA 02653. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019