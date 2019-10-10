Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nickerson Funeral Home
77 Eldredge Park Way
Orleans, MA 02653
(508) 255-0259
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
204 Monument Road
Orleans, MA
View Map
BERNARD DAVID HUTCHENS


1944 - 2019
BERNARD DAVID HUTCHENS Obituary
HUTCHENS, Bernard David Age 74, of Orleans, formerly of Wakefield, passed away at home on September 29, 2019, after his battle with Cardiac Amyloidosis. Born November 18, 1944, in Cleveland, OH; son of the late Hylie W. Hutchens, Sr. and Helen (Adams) Alexander.

Survived by his wife of 30 years, Victoria (Clague); daughters Lori and David Kent, and Tracy Martin; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Brother of Dale and Peggy Hutchens; brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Dennis Jakus. Pre-deceased by Hylie W. "Lee" Hutchens and Donna Loard. Graduate of Collinwood High School, Cleveland; served in the U.S. Navy (Sonarman, USS Daniel Webster).

Worked in sales and as a fleet manager for 40 years, retired in 2008; settled to Cape Cod in 2012. Worked with local theatre in the greater Boston area; and acted in over 40 professional roles. Was a DJ for WOMR / WFMR in Provincetown hosting a Jazz show "Last Train Home". He was active in many Masonic organizations including Good Samaritan Lodge, Waverly Royal Arch Chapter, Priscilla Chapter, OES, and Aleppo Shriners. He was a member of the Orleans Yacht Club, and attended the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA.

There will be a celebration of his life on October 19, 2019, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Orleans, at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours at the Nickerson Funeral Home, ORLEANS, on October 18, 2019, from 4 PM to 8 pm - Masonic Funeral Service at 7 PM; followed by an armed forces Flag Service.

Donations may be sent to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant Street, Wakefield, MA 01880; or The Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans, MA 02653. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019
