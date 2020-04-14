Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD SECKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD DAVID "BERNIE" SECKLER


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD DAVID "BERNIE" SECKLER Obituary
SECKLER, Bernard David "Bernie" Feb. 14, 1925 – Apr. 10, 2020, son of Samuel Seckler and Anna Wucher, died peacefully after a short bout of coronavirus complications in Newton, MA. Together, he and Evelyn (Jan. 11, 1926 – Apr. 13, 2020), his devoted wife of 67 years, raised their family largely in Great Neck, NY. He leaves behind daughter Judy (Peter Nomura); son Stephen (Jenny Gamson) and adored grandchildren Gilad, Ari, and Maya. Bernie's family of East European immigrants survived the Depression with their sights on accomplishment and stability. He and his three older siblings lived and worked shifts at their parents' Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 24-hour candy store. Armed with a Master's in mathematics from Columbia University and a PhD in mathematics from New York University, Bernie began his teaching career at Pratt Institute and spent his later years as a math professor at C.W. Post in Brookville, Long Island. He supplemented the family income for twenty-five years by translating Russian math textbooks into English after teaching himself to read Russian.For 20 years, he was a math reader at Recordings for the Blind and received an award for his service. He loved movies, animals, opera, fine art, good food, puns, baseball and playing and watching tennis. No Sunday was complete until he had finished a New York Times acrostic puzzle in pen in record time. He also spent many hours on his prized stamp collection, researching fine art on stamps at New York's largest libraries. A private burial and virtual memorial will be held Thursday. Please contact [email protected] for more details. Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to: aspca.org; wiesenthal.com, or nypl.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -