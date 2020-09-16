1/1
BERNARD E. STEVERMAN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVERMAN, Bernard E. Jr. Of West Roxbury, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Son of the late Elizabeth Steverman and Bernard Steverman. Brother of the late Mary Gibbons, Walter Steverman, Richard Steverman and William Steverman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bernard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in World War II. He was honorably discharged in March of 1945. Bernard was a longtime employee of the Boston Gas Company. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed fine dining best with family and friends. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, September 19th from 8am – 9:45am. Funeral Mass is private. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved