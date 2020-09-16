STEVERMAN, Bernard E. Jr. Of West Roxbury, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Son of the late Elizabeth Steverman and Bernard Steverman. Brother of the late Mary Gibbons, Walter Steverman, Richard Steverman and William Steverman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bernard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in World War II. He was honorably discharged in March of 1945. Bernard was a longtime employee of the Boston Gas Company. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed fine dining best with family and friends. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, September 19th from 8am – 9:45am. Funeral Mass is private. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
