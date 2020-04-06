Boston Globe Obituaries
|
BERNARD E. TOBIN

TOBIN, Bernard E. Age 98, of Concord, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Jane E. "Betty" (Kelley) Tobin. Cherished father of Paul Tobin and his wife Linda of Merrimack, NH, Jane "Tobey" Hartman of Acton, and Peter Tobin and his wife Debra of Nashua, NH. Proud grandfather of Ashley Tobin, Katie Hartman, and Daniel Hartman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by six sisters and two brothers. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, a private Burial Service for immediate family was held at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or one can donate online at www.hhhc.org U.S. Navy Veteran – World War II. For Bernie's full obituary, service updates, and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
