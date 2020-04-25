Boston Globe Obituaries
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
BERNARD F. "BERNIE" MCLAUGHLIN

McLAUGHLIN, Bernard F. "Bernie" Of Medford, April 24th. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (Clemente) McLaughlin. Stepfather of William Bourgeois and his wife Brenda of Kingston, NH. Grandfather of Noelle Castelli and her husband Brian of Chelmsford and Alexander Bourgeois and his fiancée Kelly Sullivan of Gilford, NH. Great-grandfather of Kaelyn Castelli. Son of the late Margaret and Patrick McLaughlin. Brother of Mary Clougher and her late husband John of Dorchester, Barbara McGonagle and her husband Frank of Billerica, John McLaughlin and his late wife Patricia of Medford, William McLaughlin and his wife Margaret of Billerica, the late Charles McLaughlin and his wife Jane of Burlington and the late Robert McLaughlin and his late wife Marion. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernie has been a lifelong resident of Medford. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Polaroid for over 20 years, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a member of the Irish American Association in Malden. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Services are private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
