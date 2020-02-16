Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WAGSTAFF, Bernard F. "Bernie," age 90 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Bernie was the beloved husband of CarolAnn (Fitch) Wagstaff of Wilmington and the late Gertrude (Leverone) Wagstaff, devoted father of Beverly Hanson & husband Jim, Bernie Wagstaff & wife Joan, Gail Amato & husband Chuck, Mike Wagstaff & companion Rhonda Bilapka, stepfather of Angel Wilgus & husband Phil, Rob Blenkhorn, Kristel Hammond & husband Tom and Evie Doyle & husband Chris. Grandfather of Brad Wagstaff & wife Lauren, Jay Wagstaff & wife Janelle, Jack Byrne & wife Amber, Ryan Byrne & wife Emily, Chris Byrne & wife Lindsey, Tommy Byrne & wife Andrea, Nick Amato & wife Erin, Ben Wagstaff, Cole, Ryan, Graham, Kailie and Morgan Wilgus, Madison, Peitynn and Aubbrie Hammond, Haleigh Doyle, great-grandfather of Jillian, Adelyn, Colton, Austin and Jordyn Wagstaff, Lucas, Quinn and Hunter Byrne and Andrew Amato. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 21st, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie's memory may be made to the Rotary Club of Wilmington, P.O. Box 503, Wilmington, MA 01887, or to the - Boston, Attn: Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Bernie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, serving with the 2nd Armored Division and the 82nd Recon Battalion. Bernie's love of Country and his Military Service continued throughout the years as he was active in many Military Ceremonies and reunions. Bernie gladly gave back to his communities in Massachusetts and Florida; he was an active member of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, MA for many years and the Lake Worth Club and the Singer Island Rotary Clubs in Florida. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
