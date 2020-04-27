Home

FINE, Bernard Of Northampton, MA (formerly of Harvard and Weston) died on April 23. Bud was born in Hartford on November 2, 1926 and grew up in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield. He served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific in the final months of WWII. He graduated from American International College (AIC) in Springfield, and received a Ph.D. from Boston University. For 38 years, Bud was a research psychologist at the U.S. Army Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, conducting studies in human performance under environmental stress. Bud lived for 20 years in Harvard, MA with his first wife Eleanor (Walker) and children Rachel and Jonathan. Some years after Eleanor's death, Bud married Diane Hubbard, and enjoyed 20 music-filled years with her in Weston and then Northampton. Diane died in 2009. Bud is survived by his children Rachel Fine Moore of Ashfield, MA and Jonathan Fine of Dorset, VT, and six grandchildren. Burial in Harvard, MA will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society or the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
