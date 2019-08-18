Boston Globe Obituaries
BERNARD G. VIENT

VIENT, Bernard G. Of Burlington, formerly of Saugus, Aug. 17. Beloved husband of Margaret V. (George). Loving father of John & his wife Catherine, Robert & his wife Genilza, Jean Lux & her husband Norman, Andrea Vient, and Janice Martineau & her husband Joseph. Brother of the late Frances Statuto, Louis Vient, Claire Vatcher, and Marilyn Boner. Proud grandfather of Evan, Corinne, Lucas, Lisa & Laura Vient, Keira, Nathan, & Emily Lux, Alex, Aimee, & Michael Gonsalves, and Ethan, Andrew, Matthew, and Colin Martineau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Tuesday, August 20, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Bernard's name may be made to Heartbeat Pregnancy Help Center, PO Box 153 Burlington, MA 01803. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019
