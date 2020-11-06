1/1
BERNARD GLASSMAN
GLASSMAN, Bernard Bernard Glassman, 101, of Newton, MA, devoted father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He is survived by his son Leonard Glassman and his wife Lynda of Framingham, granddaughter Melissa Lasoff of Westboro, Dr. Seth Glassman and his wife Abhi of Niagara-On-The Lake Canada, great-grandchildren Gabrielle Lasoff and Jordan Lasoff of Westboro. Bernard was the loving husband of Phyllis (Kouffman) Glassman for 74 years. Bernard was an army veteran of the European theater of World War 2. Bernard and his brothers founded Boston based Hampden Automotive Sales Corp. The company was an early pioneer in the automotive remanufacturing industry. Bernard loved tennis, golf, music, and was an avid Boston sports fan. Bernard was known for his great sense of humor and wry wit. His deep devotion to his family will be a lasting legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A private graveside service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
