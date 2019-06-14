GOLDBERG, Bernard "Bud" Of Framingham, formerly of Natick and Newton, entered into rest on June 14, 2019 at 96 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Grodzen) Goldberg. Devoted father of Cynthia Goldberg and her late husband Steven Lapointe of Davis, CA, Cheryl Vanveghten and her husband Rudy of Ayer, MA, and Nancy Rapisarda and her husband Bill of Westfield, MA. Loving brother of the late Ruth Goldberg Fisher. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Cassandra, Rachel and Andrew. Adored great-grandfather of Gavin, Isabel and RJ. Bud was a US Army Air Force Veteran of World War II and a life member of the Jewish War Veterans. Services will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE. Interment to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Memorial observance will be held on Sunday from 3-5 PM at Brookdale Cushing Park, 300 West Farm Pond Road, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's memory may be made to Sages & Seekers (youth mentoring program), 1925 Curson Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046, www.sagesandseekers.org, or to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com Published in The Boston Globe from June 15 to June 16, 2019