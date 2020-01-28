|
SCHLICHTE, Bernard H. Age 74, of Falmouth and Framingham, MA, passed after a long courageous battle with cancer at home in Falmouth on January 27, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Schlichte. Bernie was born in Plymouth, MA and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and Boston College. Bernie served in the army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968-70. Bernie enjoyed a long career in retail with the Stop and Shop Co. and for a long time operated his own retail recruiting business. He served as property manager for multiple complexes in the metro west area. At the end of his career, Bernie took great pride driving for Gosnold of Cape Cod. He had a lifelong interest in British sports cars from MG's to Triumphs, and many many boats over the years. Bernie had a love for the many dogs he and Peggy had over the years. Bernie is survived by his wife Margaret T. Marinelli, son John and Mindie of Mansfield, son Joseph and wife Claudia of Pembroke, daughter Erika and partner Scott of Marshfield; 5 grandchildren, Liam, Declan, Maggie, Carina and Gabriella, and former wife and lifelong friend Mary Anne Schlichte. He was the brother of the late Joseph Schlichte. Visiting Hours: 4-7pm, Thursday, Jan. 30 at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., FALMOUTH. Funeral Mass: 10am, Jan. 31 at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Rt. 28), E. Falmouth. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers: Dana Farber dana-farber.org or Gosnold of Cape Cod gosnold.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020