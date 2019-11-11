|
|
ZILINSKAS, Bernard Harris On Friday, November 8, 2019, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73. Bernie was born on April 24, 1946, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Karolis and Auguste Zilinskas. His family immigrated to the United States in 1951 and settled in South Boston. Bernie met his wife, Brenda, in 1966. They married on June 21, 1969, and they remained happily committed and in love for 50 years. Bernie was a dedicated and talented businessman who worked in leadership positions at various food companies before starting his own business, Northeast Food Sales, in 1992. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his spare time outside on the course, or at home overlooking the beautiful landscapes of Scituate, MA. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his unmatched work ethic. Bernie was preceded in death by his father, Karolis, and his mother, Auguste. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his son, Bernie, Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter Kristin and her husband, David, of Scituate, MA; and his daughter Erica and her wife, Kristin, of Silver Spring, MD. He is also survived by five grandsons, Dean, Samuel, George, John, and Dominic; his brother, Algimantas, and his wife, Ruta; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no Calling Hours, and Funeral Services will be private, per Bernie's request. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bernard Zilinskas to support cancer research and patient care may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.dana-farber.org/gift
View the online memorial for Bernard Harris ZILINSKAS
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019