Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Parish
54 Esty St
Ashland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD CORSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD J. CORSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD J. CORSI Obituary
CORSI, Bernard J. Age 81, of Ashland, MA, formerly Newton, MA, died peacefully at home surrounded by family members on July 22, 2019. Born in Watertown, MA, son of the late Bernardo and Luisa Corsi of Italy. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Dorothy (D'Innocenzo) Corsi. Devoted father of James Corsi, Michael Corsi, John Corsi, Cynthia Athy and husband Paul, and Natalie Doyle and husband Peter. Brother of the late Sue Pappas, twin brothers John and Aldo Corsi, and Madeline Franchi. Grandfather of Julianne, Mitch, Ali, Jenna, Max, Maddie, Nick, Molly, Abby, Sam, PJ, Colleen, Sabrina, Jack, Zack, and Joey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ben graduated from Our Lady High School of Newton in 1955, and went on to attend Northeastern University before joining the Marines in 1957. He worked for Franchi construction for 27 years until joining the Bose Corporation until he retired. Ben enjoyed being surrounded by his family and was a constant presence at each one of his grandchildren's sporting events. He spent his winters in Lake Suzy, FL enjoying time with his friends golfing and playing bocce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27th, at 10:00 am in St. Cecilia Parish, 54 Esty St., Ashland, MA, with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling Hours will be held Friday, from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., ASHLAND. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now