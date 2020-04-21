Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD FALLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD J. FALLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD J. FALLON Obituary
FALLON, Bernard J. Of Belmont, passed away on April 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Myrian (Pineros) Fallon. Loving father of Vanessa Salazar of Belmont. Son of the late Bernard J. & Mary T. (Courtney) Fallon. Also survived by many cousins, including Ellen and Michael Todino. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services and Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.

View the online memorial for Bernard J. FALLON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -