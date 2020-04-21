|
FALLON, Bernard J. Of Belmont, passed away on April 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Myrian (Pineros) Fallon. Loving father of Vanessa Salazar of Belmont. Son of the late Bernard J. & Mary T. (Courtney) Fallon. Also survived by many cousins, including Ellen and Michael Todino. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services and Interment private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020