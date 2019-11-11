|
|
HARKINS, Bernard J. Of Woburn, November 10, 2019. Son of the late Thomas R. and Elizabeth (Gartland) Harkins. Devoted brother of Mary Downey of Woburn and the late Leo Harkins. Cherished "Unc" of Kathleen Driscoll, Colleen Delano, Sean Downey and Kevin Downey, as well as their families and many more loving nieces and nephews. He is further survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, November 14th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019