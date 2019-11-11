Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD HARKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD J. HARKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD J. HARKINS Obituary
HARKINS, Bernard J. Of Woburn, November 10, 2019. Son of the late Thomas R. and Elizabeth (Gartland) Harkins. Devoted brother of Mary Downey of Woburn and the late Leo Harkins. Cherished "Unc" of Kathleen Driscoll, Colleen Delano, Sean Downey and Kevin Downey, as well as their families and many more loving nieces and nephews. He is further survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, November 14th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -