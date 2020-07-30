|
LYNCH, Bernard J. III Of Milton, passed away July 29th. Beloved husband of the late Marion R. (Moran). Father of Bernard J. Lynch & his wife Ellenmarie of Milton. Devoted grandfather to Michael Lynch of Milton, Matthew Lynch and his wife Jeanette of E. Bridgewater, Connor Lynch of Milton and the late Christopher Lynch. Brother of Michael E. Lynch and his wife Sandra of TX and Donna M. Lynch and her husband George Stamos of NH. Uncle of Katherine Von Haden and her husband Brad of NH, Mark Woodward and his wife Laura of Milton, Laura LaRochelle and her husband Brian of Plymouth and the late Jennifer Schmidt. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Veteran United States Army. Donations may be made in his memory to the . at For complete obituary and guestbook, visit Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020