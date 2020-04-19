|
|
MANDRA, Bernard J. Of Somerville, April 17, 2020. He was a sweet man with a joke and smile for everyone he met. He died from coronavirus. He was 87 years old. He leaves his "precious" wife Marie. He was the son of the late Anthony Mandra, Josephine Scali and her husband Joseph. Brother of George and Helen Mandra of Danvers, Richard and Vickie Mandra of Billerica and Marie and Terrance Hammond of FL. He also leaves his children Deborah and Lee Patterson of NC, JoAnne and Dan Hayden of Woburn, Susan Zec of Peabody, Jim and Renata Cavanaugh of Taunton, Chris and Celia Cavanaugh of Somerville and Melissa and Chris Doucette. Also leaves his granddaughter-daughter Ariana Roth and her husband Justin of Lexington. Grandfather of Melanie, Tyler, John, Justin, Ryan, Sharon, Jassy, Shayne, Lucas, Kyla, Carlyn and Katana. Great-grandfather of Josephine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Somerville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. There will be a private Wake and Funeral and Burial. He will have a Memorial Talk, via zoom, if you want to watch, we need your email to be invited to the talk, which will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 12:00, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020