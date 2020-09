GARCEAU, Bernard K. Jr. Bernard K. Garceau, Jr., "BK," passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born September 11, 1959 in North Adams, MA to Bernard K Garceau, Sr. of New Smyrna Beach, FL and the late Antoinette B Garceau (2016). He leaves his sisters, Andrea (Michael) Noriega, Amanda (Al) Oliva, Nicole (Mark) Lane, Gisele Garceau and Amie (William) Sanborn. He was also the brother of the late Armand Garceau (2018). He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Adrienne (TJ) Martin, Zachary Lane, Gabrielle Noriega, Will Sanborn and Corinne Sanborn. BK leaves his three adored children, Bernard K. Garceau, III, Victoria (Randall) Bell and Andrew James (AJ). He also leaves his 3 beloved grandsons, Jason, Travis and David Bell. He previously worked at Data Checker, Compaq and AT&T and spent the past 30 years living and working in CO and TX. He was an avid photographer and loved playing the guitar. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice . A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.