GEDDRY, Bernard L. Bernie Geddry, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. Born Nov. 4th, 1935, he grew up in Dorchester, MA. He is survived by his six children from his first marriage: Susan Chick, Merrimack, NH, Bernard Geddry, Franklin, MA, Nancy Richardi, Foxboro, MA, Julie Tassinari and Michelle Geddry Champoux, Bellingham, MA, and John Geddry, Dennis, MA. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Geddry, and his brother, Paul. He is also survived by his loving wife of 33+ years, Barbara Geddry, and her children: Robin Snider, Glendale, AZ, Marc Snider, Merrimack, NH, and Eric Snider, Peoria, AZ. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Bernie attended BC High and was a graduate of Boston College. He worked for Sander's Associates/Lockheed Martin for much of his career and rose to the level of Chief Engineer before his retirement in 1994. He won multiple awards including the prestigious "Excellence In Technical Achievement Award." Since then, he has spent his time writing books, mastering the stock market, stargazing, and researching his family history. He recently gave a presentation at the Guedry-Petipas family reunion on Prince Edward Island regarding new discoveries about the family name. No formal services. Please send donations to MGH, Kidney Transplant Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114, (Attention Lynn Wilcott) where he received a kidney transplant several years ago, allowing him to spend his final years doing the things he enjoyed with family and friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019