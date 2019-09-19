|
|
HUANG, Dr. Bernard Lin-Nan Of Lexington, MA, passed away on September 16, 2019. Devoted husband of Ann M. Huang, and loving father of Monica P. Wu and Harold C. Huang. Bernard is also survived by Rowland Wu (spouse of Monica), and their children, Preston, Connor, Madison, and Parker, as well as Kimberly Huang (spouse of Harold) and their children, Brady and Dillon.
Dr. Huang was a renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the Boston area and touched the lives of many locally and internationally.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the residence of Monica and Rowland Wu, from 12 to 3.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Massachusetts Chapter of the . Please make donations in memory of: Dr. And Mrs. Harold C. Case. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019