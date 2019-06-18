Services O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street South Boston , MA 02127 (617) 269-1600 Resources More Obituaries for BERNARD LYDON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BERNARD M. LYDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers LYDON, Bernard M. (Ret. BFD) Of South Boston, June 16, 2019. Devoted father of Marty Lydon and his wife Judy of Medfield, Cheryl George and her husband David of Hampton, NH, Susan Summering-Clark and her husband Jim Clark of Brentwood, NH, Danny Lydon of Kingston, NH, Michele McCullough and her husband John of Walpole and the late Mark Lydon. Bernie was the loving son of the late Martin and Mary (Moran) Lydon and brother of the late Mary Morrissey, Veronica Kerrigan, Theresa Maddox, Rita Pignato, Thomas (Bud), John and William Lydon. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Bernie was born, grew up, and spent much of his adult life in his beloved Southie. While still in high school, he joined the Army during World War II, and was assigned to the 76th Infantry Division. His unit saw action at the Battle of the Bulge, throughout Belgium and Luxembourg, and made their way into Germany before the Germans surrendered. He often told of having "left my teeth in Germany,'" cracking his mouth in the back of a Jeep while manning a machine gun when they hit a pothole. After returning from WWII, Bernie became a Boston firefighter, married and raised his family in the Roslindale area, before returning to South Boston. He retired from the Boston Fire Department after 30+ years on the job. After retiring, Bernie kept busy visiting with his friends, especially Jimmy Cahill, who would drive Bernie to Sullivan's on Castle Island for coffee each morning. There they would meet with other retired firefighters and old friends, spending hours reminiscing and just shooting the breeze. For many years, Bernie was an active member of the Boston Fire Department Fire Brigade, marching in parades all over New England with his bass drum, and a member of the VFW Post in Andrew Square. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. One of his biggest joys was making it to the annual reunion for the 76th Infantry Division. These were special occasions for him, and he attended right up to the 62nd and final one in Washington, DC in 2007, at which time it was decided that the travel had become too much, and surviving members became too few to continue this tradition. After breaking his hip in an accident, Bernie moved into the Marion Manor Nursing Home where he was well cared for during his last 6 years. Although his sight and hearing were failing, his mind was sharp and he retained his keen sense of humor. When family members would drive him through Southie, he knew every street and corner, and would point out what had happened at each location or what used to be there "back in the day."



Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Thursday, June 20th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday, June 21st at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Lydon may be made to the Boston Fire Fighters Local 718 Relief Fund, 55 Hallet Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. Published in The Boston Globe from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries