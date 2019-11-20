Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD MCSWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD M. MCSWEENEY


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD M. MCSWEENEY Obituary
McSWEENEY, Bernard M. Of Lexington, died on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 11,1941, he was the son of the late Leo P. and Cecilia B. (Kilcoyne) McSweeney. Bernie was always kind, honest and positive. He was a superb athlete and excelled in many sports. He was the owner of McSweeney & Sons Painting. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Phillips) McSweeney, his four children; Michael and his wife Darcy of Shirley, Steven and his wife Julia of Burlington, Kelly White and her husband Michael of Lunenburg; Marc and his wife Yohanny of Clifton, NJ; two stepsons; Eric Green and his wife Danielle of Haverhill, Mark Green of Haverhill; four brothers Leo P., William J., James J., Richard L.; two sisters Cecilia M. Walker and Catherine M. Molle and 14 grandchildren. He is predeceased by by one brother Robert F. McSweeney and one stepson, Todd Green of Belmont. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, November 23, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bernie's name to: House, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -