McSWEENEY, Bernard M. Of Lexington, died on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 11,1941, he was the son of the late Leo P. and Cecilia B. (Kilcoyne) McSweeney. Bernie was always kind, honest and positive. He was a superb athlete and excelled in many sports. He was the owner of McSweeney & Sons Painting. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Phillips) McSweeney, his four children; Michael and his wife Darcy of Shirley, Steven and his wife Julia of Burlington, Kelly White and her husband Michael of Lunenburg; Marc and his wife Yohanny of Clifton, NJ; two stepsons; Eric Green and his wife Danielle of Haverhill, Mark Green of Haverhill; four brothers Leo P., William J., James J., Richard L.; two sisters Cecilia M. Walker and Catherine M. Molle and 14 grandchildren. He is predeceased by by one brother Robert F. McSweeney and one stepson, Todd Green of Belmont. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, November 23, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bernie's name to: House, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019