BERNARD "BERNIE" MCINTYRE

BERNARD "BERNIE" MCINTYRE Obituary
McINTYRE, Bernard "Bernie" Of Allston, formerly of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada, on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne D. (MacDonald) McIntyre. Devoted father of James B. McIntyre & his wife Laura of Woburn and Kelly Bruno & her husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Loving brother of Daniel McIntyre of Tyngsboro, Neil McIntyre of British Columbia, and the late Angus McIntyre. Brother-in-law of Gerry McIntyre of Dominion, Nova Scotia. Adoring grandfather of Nicholas Albanese-McIntyre, Stephen and Alexander Bruno. Close friend and cousin of Michael McIntyre. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A fan of all sports, Bernie loved the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. He was a dedicated member of the Brighton YMCA for almost 45 years. A Mass and Celebration of Life for Bernie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernard may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, or a . For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
