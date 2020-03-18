|
McINTYRE, Bernard "Bernie" Of Allston, formerly of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada, on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne D. (MacDonald) McIntyre. Devoted father of James B. McIntyre & his wife Laura of Woburn and Kelly Bruno & her husband Stephen of Tewksbury. Loving brother of Daniel McIntyre of Tyngsboro, Neil McIntyre of British Columbia, and the late Angus McIntyre. Brother-in-law of Gerry McIntyre of Dominion, Nova Scotia. Adoring grandfather of Nicholas Albanese-McIntyre, Stephen and Alexander Bruno. Close friend and cousin of Michael McIntyre. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A fan of all sports, Bernie loved the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. He was a dedicated member of the Brighton YMCA for almost 45 years. A Mass and Celebration of Life for Bernie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernard may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, or a . For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020