MULHALL, Bernard "Bernie" Age 85, of Middleton, devoted husband of Kathleen Hoyt) Mulhall, son of the late William and Norma (Clayton) Rousseau, beloved father of Steven, William, and Richard (Sharon) Mulhall, Brenda Ciampa (Richard) and Lisa Thouas (Nick), all of CA, his beloved eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and is also survived by his brother, Richard (Nancy) Rousseau of RI and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Bernard Mulhall and his granddaughter, Crystal Eckheart. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, 1/30/2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Friday, 1/31/2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Parkinson Headquarters, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020