Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD MULHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD "BERNIE" MULHALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD "BERNIE" MULHALL Obituary
MULHALL, Bernard "Bernie" Age 85, of Middleton, devoted husband of Kathleen Hoyt) Mulhall, son of the late William and Norma (Clayton) Rousseau, beloved father of Steven, William, and Richard (Sharon) Mulhall, Brenda Ciampa (Richard) and Lisa Thouas (Nick), all of CA, his beloved eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and is also survived by his brother, Richard (Nancy) Rousseau of RI and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Bernard Mulhall and his granddaughter, Crystal Eckheart. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, 1/30/2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Friday, 1/31/2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Parkinson Headquarters, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Bernard "Bernie" MULHALL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -