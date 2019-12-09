|
SIEGAL, Bernard "Bernie" Siegal Died peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019, at age 96. He was the last in his generation to pass, being predeceased by his brothers and sister, beloved wife E. Louise, of over 60 years, and two of his sons, Michael and Robert. Bernie was a self-made man with a shrewd sense for business. He was smart, savvy and successful despite only being educated through middle school. He had a strong work ethic from the time he was a boy, working in the family grocery business. By 21 he had opened his first liquor store on the corner of Comm & Harvard Ave. in Boston, eventually renaming it "Macy's" to line up with his brothers already thriving business. He took joy in all facets of the business, no job was too big, no job too small. He took pride in sweeping the front of the store himself, instilling these values in his sons and grandsons alike. He happily retired at 60 to spend time with his wife, Louise. Stoic and proud, he did not always show his feelings and emotions, but he loved his family deeply in his own way and was loved in return. Bernie leaves behind a son, Marty, with whom he looked forward to spending time, visiting and breaking bread with him multiple times a week. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Sean and his wife Erika, Lewis and his wife Joanna, Melissa, Denise and Ashely. Great-grandpa to Jacob, Abigail, Cecelia & Jillian, Emma, Sam, and Madeleine, Max Robert, Vincent, Mason, and Robert. The family would like to thank Evelyn for her loving care of Bernie. Services will be held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, MA, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to www.onemission.org in Bernie's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019