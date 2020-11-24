WOLFSON, Bernard Age 92, of Waltham and formerly Newton, Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita. Loving father of Jane and her late husband, Bill Mitchell, Deb Squires and her husband Jim. Adored Papa to Billy Mitchell and Sam Squires. Cherished brother of Dorothy (Wolfson) Steinberg and the late Irma (Wolfson) Berg. Son of the late Meyer and Celia Wolfson. Uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Bernie was raised in Revere, where he developed a circle of lifelong, dear friends. He proudly served in the army at the end of WWII, stationed in Italy. Following his return he graduated from the New England College of Pharmacy. He was the owner of Wolfson's Pharmacy in Beachmont for over 25 years before selling his store and working for Walgreens until his retirement 20 years ago. Bernie was a trusted and treasured friend who will be remembered for his quick wit, warm smile, generous nature and kind heart. He loved travel, dining out, movies, theater, spending time at the Cape, golf, the Red Sox and all activities involving family and friends. His wife Rita, whom he met on a blind date, was the center of his world for 59 years. He was a devoted husband, father, papa and son who valued family above all. Due to Covid, burial will be private with a celebration of his life to be held when we can all gather safely together. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Learning Prep School c/o Business Office, 1507 Washington St., Newton, MA 02465 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com