|
|
CONROY, Bernardine A. "Bunny" (Hughes) Of Hyde Park, MA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She was 87 years old. Bunny, as she was known, was raised in the Savin Hill part of Dorchester. She was the loving daughter of the late Bernard and Emily Hughes and sister of the late Richard Hughes and Robert Condry. She was the loving mother of William H. Conroy, IV and his wife Amanda. Loving Nana to 2nd Lt. William H. Conroy, V, U.S.M.C, Jack and Christopher. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. As a child, she attended St. William's School and received a 4-year scholarship to Mount St. Joseph's high school, then went on to Boston State, where she received both a B.A. and M.A. in Education. Upon graduating, she got in her friend's Volkswagen and drove to San Diego, CA via Rte. 66. She taught first grade for 2 years until her Dad fell ill and she returned home to be by his side. She then became a 1st grade teacher in Weymouth for 10 years before transition to the Ellis Mendell School in Roxbury, where she would teach 1st grade for 25 years. She then proceeded to teach gym at the Murphy School until her retirement in 1992. She was totally dedicated to her students, bringing them clothes and coats when at a time kids had nothing but the clothes on their backs. She was an avid sports fan and loved hockey and baseball. She was an outstanding short stop back in the days and played for the famed Girls Softball Team in Savin Hill. She would meet and marry William H. Conroy, III, of Dedham, a former pitcher for the Boston Braves. She would support him throughout his turbulent career from ballpark to ballpark. She would become pregnant with their only child, William H. Conroy, IV. She would soon divorce and so the journey of her and son Billy would begin. She was a no-nonsense, hard working single mom who saw things as they were. A fierce competitor to which she engrained in her son. She was the former Treasurer of Hyde Park Youth Hockey for many years. She was an avid golfer of the Woman's Golf League at George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park for many years. Supporter of CM, the Cardigan Mountain School, New Hampton School, Winchendon School and Norwich University. She was a constant presence in her later years at St. Anne's parish in Readville, where she would fight the battles of the church hierarchy with Sister Anne. Her real love, though, was her son William and her grandkids William, Jack and Christopher. There wasn't a hockey, baseball or Lacrosse game that she wouldn't be at. She spoke her mind freely at all the games and played no favorites. She once played net during a game of shinny hockey at Smith Field. She truly loved all the hoopla associated with the games. She was a 50/50 winner at the Kelliher Cup a few year ago. She was a huge supporter of whoever was on our team. Our friends became her friends and she would adamantly protect them at all costs. She will miss the Gang! She really loved you all. Due to Covid-19, the family Services will be private. Later, when this passes, we will hold a Celebration Mass to which she deserves and would want you all to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in mom's memory to: Hyde Park Youth Hockey, P.O. Box 365897, Hyde Park, MA 02136, www.HydeParkYouthHockey.com Click Donations. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020