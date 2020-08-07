|
|
JOSLIN, Bernardine L. Of East Boston, passed away on August 6th, 2020. Loving sister of Mary Lou Screnci and her husband Dennis, Sr. of Peabody and the late Patricia Aguiar. Cherished aunt of Tracy Ann Bisson, Damien Aguiar, Dennis Screnci, Jr., Dante Screnci, Dominic Screnci. Also survived by many loving great-nieces, nephews and friends. Bernardine was a member of the Paris Street Community Council, Piers PAC and a past member of the Land Use Council and Eastie Pride Day. She was also a member of many other neighborhood organizations. Due to her dedication to East Boston, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be to an East Boston . Family and friends will honor Bernardine's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Monday, August 10th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM, before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston, MA 02128, for a 10:00 AM Mass Celebrating Bernardine's Life. Services will conclude with Bernardine being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. All Services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the Funeral Home and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020