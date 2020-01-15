|
|
DELMAN, Bernerd Joseph "Bernie" Age 91, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Ocala Life Care Center. Bernie was a native of Brookline, Massachusetts, and after marrying the love of his life Arline (Glusgol) in 1958, lived in Sharon, MA for over 40 years, before moving to Ocala in 2002. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife, Arline Delman; children, Jonathan (Deborah) Delman, Marcia (Michael) Morris; grandchildren, Andrew and Alyssa Morris and Peter Vondras; and his brother, Alan Delman and his wife Ginger Applegarth. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Gladys Delman, and his sister, Miriam Delman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Boston (DBSA-Boston), http://dbsaboston.netfirms.com/?page_id=118 or to the University of New Hampshire, https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1518/giving/form.aspx?sid=1518&gid=2&pgid=332&cid=937 Visiting Hours: Shiva in Massachusetts for Bernie will take place from 4:30 to 8pm on Thursday, January 23, at the home of Jonathan and Deborah Delman, 12 Summer St., Stoneham, MA 02180.
View the online memorial for Bernerd Joseph "Bernie" DELMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020