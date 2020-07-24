|
GALVIN, Bernice A. "Bunny" Of Melrose, July 23, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm P. Galvin Sr. Devoted mother of Malcolm P. Galvin, Jr. and his wife Ellen of Orlando, FL, Janet C. McGovern and her husband Tom of Melrose, Mary Ann Minton and her husband Lee of Eau Claire, WI, and the late Patricia M. Swim and her surviving husband Charles of Melrose. Dear sister of Helen Cross of Prescott, AZ. Cherished grandmother of Malcolm P. Galvin, III and his wife Faith, Adam Galvin and his wife Angela, Deven Swim and his wife Adriana, Sandra Swim, Monica Cave and her husband Arnie, Tom McGovern and his wife Rachel, Kevin McGovern and his wife Jill, Alison Vermeil and her husband Rick, and Emily Beardsley and her husband Grant. Proud great-grandmother of Laurel, Leland, Malcolm P. Galvin, IV, Kelsey, Samantha, Victoria, McKayla, Julie, Casey, Benjamin, Kyle, Jack and Morgan. Caring aunt of Alison White of AZ. Due to current public health concerns, a private Graveside Service will be held at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in "Bunny's" name to her favorite charities to whom she gave generously each year: Boys Town, Shriners Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, Nationwide Children and St. Jude's Children Hospital. For online tribute or to express condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020