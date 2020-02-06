|
COGEN, Bernice E. (Cavanaugh) Of Marlborough, formerly of Florida and Medford, February 5th. Beloved wife of the late Frank L. Cogen. Mother of Priscilla Maglio and her husband Frank of Marlborough, Robert W. Cogen and his wife Brenda of Brooks, KY, Mary E. Cogen of Wrentham and the late Frank J. Cogen. Grandmother of Frank Joseph, Palmina, Meredith, Mary Irene, Christine, Cheri, John and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Nicolas, Michael, Veronica, Thomas Aquinas, Margaret Mary, Albert Arthur, Gabrielle and Torrell. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Monday, February 10th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th from 2-5 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020