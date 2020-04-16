Boston Globe Obituaries
BERNICE F. (CLARKE) (FLYNN) SHAY


1917 - 2020
SHAY, Bernice F. "Bonnie" (Flynn) (Clarke) Age 102, of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden and Stoneham, passed away in Wilmington on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Clarke, and the late Franklin T. Shay. Daughter of the late Willis W. and Maryann (Ellsworth) Flynn. Mother of the late Joseph W. Clarke and his wife Sue of Wakefield, Linda J. Haley and her late husband Fred of Tewksbury, Stephen F. Clarke and his wife Jane of Melrose, and Thomas A. Clarke of Wakefield. Mother-in-law of Janice Clarke of Stoneham. She leaves 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Due to current public health circumstances, all Services for Bonnie were private. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to the Woburn United Methodist Church, 523 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801.

Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, TEWKSBURY, MA 01876, Attn: Shay Family, or by leaving a condolence message at her online obituary at

www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
