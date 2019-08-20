|
GIOVANELLA, Bernice F. (Savilonis) Of Peabody, formerly of Wellesley, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Giovanella. Devoted mother of Mary V. Pollock and her husband Peter of Newmarket, NH, Lois A. Treacy and her husband Thomas of Peabody, and the late Francis J. Giovanella, and Edward J. Giovanella and his surviving wife Joanne of Medway. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Stella Angelick of Holliston and the late John Savilonis, Frank Savilonis, Anna Seery, and Helen DeMott. A special thank you to Jeanne Stanton and the staff at . Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, Aug. 23 from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Lake Grove Cemetery, Holliston. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Bernice's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019