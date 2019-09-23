|
FAGONE, Bernice (Lerman) Of Spring, TX, formerly of Belmont, MA, died surrounded by her loving family on August 23 at 87 years of age. Loving wife of the late Frank Fagone. Mother of the late Larry Gilman. Daughter of the late Robert and Esther Lerman. Sister of her late brother Charles Lerman of FL. Bernice leaves behind her children, Steve Gilman (Otilia) of North Conway, NH, Renee Sacca (William) of Billerica, Wendy Rocca (John) of Watertown, Debbie Cooper (Kenny) of Maynard, Gail Veloso (Paul) of Hyannis, Karen O'Connor (Robert) of Lowell, Sandy Carlo (late Peter) of Burlington, Scott Gilman (Elizabeth) of Tomball, TX, Lori McCarthy (Henry) of Spring, TX, Tami Birner (Robert) of Spring, TX, Derek Gilman (Lisa) of Kingwood, TX, and Dana Gilman (Lisa) of Kingwood, TX; and also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private in Spring, TX.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019