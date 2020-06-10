|
MILLER, Bernice Gladis (Derman) Age, 89, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Jacob George Miller. Devoted mother of Tobie Becker and husband, Rob, of Westborough, MA, Bruce Miller and wife, Laya Steinberg, of Newton, MA and Risa Ellis and husband, Jim, of Sutton, MA. Cherished "Anya" to eight grandchildren, Jamie Yomtov and husband, Rob, Lindsay Fiorito and husband, Jesse, Jonathan Becker, Marina and Perry Miller, Matthew Ellis and wife, Victoria, Kara Fitzpatrick and husband, Stephen, and Jason Ellis and fiancée, Jennifer Jackson. Proud "great-Anya" to three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Asher, and Avery. Loving sister to Irwin Derman of Menlo Park, CA; daughter of the late Joseph and Tillie; and stepmother, Bertha Derman. Bernice grew up in Dorchester, MA and also lived in Mattapan, Newton, Westborough and Worcester, MA. Bernice graduated from the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and worked as a bookkeeper at a travel agency. She later worked as a bookkeeper when her children were grown. Bernice loved being with her family and being socially active with George. She especially enjoyed playing Mah Jongg with her friends. Bernice was a former member of Congregation B'nai Shalom in Westborough and Temple Reyim in Newton. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020