PERLMAN, Bernice PERLMAN, Bernice Edith (Teitelbaum) of Newton, MA passed away from coronavirus on April 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in New York City to the late Philip and Yetta Teitelbaum. Beloved wife of the late Robert Perlman. Loving mother to her children David, Dan, and Judy Perlman, and daughters-in-law Nora Abrahamer and Tammy Perlman, and devoted grandmother of Jessica Mirr, Brandon Mirr, Emily Holmes, Jeremy Perlman, Esther Binstock, and Mahalia Binstock. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, singing, reading, and her exuberant joy for life. A celebration of Bernice's life will be held at a later date. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020