BERNICE SANDLER

SANDLER, Bernice Formerly of Newton, MA, on September 13,2020. Bernice was the beloved mother of Barbara Brown and her husband Robert, David Sandler and his wife Yoko. Dear grandmother of Nicholas Brown and his wife Caitlin, Sara Berenson and her husband Evan, Molly Irwin and her husband Dennis, Michael Sandler, and Rachel Sandler and her husband James. Bernice is survived by 5 great-granddaughters. She often said she was grateful for having had two great loves, her husband Frank for 48 years and her close friend Louis Gershman for 14 years. She loved to dance, Frank Sinatra being one of her favorites. She had a very close friendship with her cousin Sandy Litner and family. Her friends were extremely important to her, especially Dorothy Freniere, Roberta and Bernie Cole and Lotte Goldberg. Her growing up years were difficult especially because of her brother Benjamin dying at 23 in World War 11 and her parents never really recovering. However, she was strong and made a wonderful life with her husband Frank. She worked for many years, first for the family dry cleaning business and then in various offices, the most years being at William James College which provided many friendships, earning the position of Assistant Registrar. She will be missed by many. Remembrances may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 300 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store