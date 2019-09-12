|
GARIBOTTO, Bernice V. (Boris) Age 96, formerly of Concord, Sept. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Peter W. Garibotto. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tolochka) Boris; late stepmother Theodolinda Boris; survived by her stepsister Rosemary (Boris) Pollard of Morgan, CA; and stepmother Mavis Esme Boris of Winchendon, MA. Mother of Gail Bevan and her late husband Geoffrey of Hampton, NH; Lynne Garibotto and Robert Pouliot of Duxbury, MA; Peter Garibotto of Rutland, MA; Mark Garibotto and his wife Dianne (Doherty) of Woburn, MA. Grandmother of Jill Bevan, Coralina (Garibotto) Ludden and her husband James, and Katrina Garibotto. Great-grandmother of Annabelle Ludden and also survived by many relatives. Visitation in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA on Saturday, Sept. 21st from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019