MacKENNA, Bernie J. Of Wakefield, September 1. Beloved husband of Regina A. (Miller) MacKenna. Loving father of Kevin MacKenna and wife Kim, Brian MacKenna, and Craig MacKenna. Brother of Barbara Adams and the late June McElroy. Also survived by his 2 grandchildren, Caitlyn and Shayne. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For obit/guestbook:
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019