MERRILL, Bert C. Jr. Age 49, of Nashua, passed away unexpectedly after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH with his family by his side. He was born in Medford, MA on April 1, 1970, and was a son of Bert C. Merrill, Sr. and Sandra (Jones) Merrill. He was raised in the Somerville area where he attended Somerville High School before eventually graduating from Woburn High School. Since Bert was a child, he loved cars and anything automotive. He enjoyed fixing cars, specializing in classic cars, especially Corvettes. In addition to his parents, Bert and Sandra of Nashua, NH, he is survived by his five children, Michael O'Regan of Somerville, Sean O'Regan of Somerville, Brandon O'Regan currently serving with the US Navy stationed in Japan, Molly O'Regan and her fiancé, Tre Peterson of Somerville, and Max Merrill of Nashua; his grandson, Tre Peterson, Jr. of Somerville; his sister, Lynn Iverson and her husband, David of Lowell; and his grandmother, Pat Dunn of Shapleigh, ME. He is also survived by his 4 nieces and nephews, Chloe Harrington, Declan Harrington, Tor Iverson, and Lilac Iverson; a cousin, Joe McCain of Saugus; several close friends, including Sean Paige and his wife, Lisa of New York; and his cat Frankie, who was very important to him. Bert was predeceased by his grandparents, the late Leo Merrill, the late Richard Jones, and the late Mavis Jones. Visiting Hours: On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, you are invited to his Calling Hours from 4-8 p.m. at the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. On Wednesday morning, his Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. Mahoney Funeral Home 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-6361 www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Bert C. Jr. MERRILL Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019