CALDWELL, Bert Of Wakefield, MA, formerly of East Greenwich, RI, born in Chattanooga, TN, December 17, 1935, died November 7, 2020. A world traveler and passionate Anglophile, he celebrated his 80th birthday in London with family and friends from Great Britain, Spain and the US.



After WWII, his family settled in Sudbury, MA. He attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Washington & Lee University, Boston University School of Communications, and Harvard Business School. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Korea, attached to the Cameron Highlanders, and later at Fort Chafee, AR.



While still in school, he worked at the Wayside Inn, first as a busboy and then at the Grist Mill, grinding and selling flour. After college, he held executive marketing positions at California Products Corporation. There he headed New Masters, which introduced acrylic artists' paints, and lectured at art schools on the advantages of this new medium. Later, he joined the Recreational Products Division and travelled to develop markets in South America, Canada and the Far East. In the mid-1970's, he took a two-year hiatus from California Products, got his real estate license and served as a stay-at-home dad for his two small children.



An avid sportsman, he was a hunter, scuba diver, sailor, skier, squash and tennis player, and equestrian. He played football in high school and was a lifelong fan of college and professional football. For more than thirty years, he hunted mule deer in Utah with friends.



He was an amateur military historian, delving deeply into a period, such as the Civil War or WWI. He collected miniature soldiers, trench art, and military prints and paintings. He chaired the Committee of Management of the Anne S.K. Brown Military Collection at Brown University, where he encountered (albeit posthumously) a collector as avid as he was in Mrs. Brown. Restoring lead soldiers in the Brown collection, he discovered a technique to retard their deterioration.



He restored antique houses he and his wife owned in Newburyport, Norwell and East Greenwich, RI. Fond of fine dining, Japanese food, escargots, steak tartare and profiteroles were among his favorites. He had a fine singing voice and once starred in Gilbert & Sullivan's Mikado. He was a talented photographer - both above ground and underwater.



He belonged to the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Co. of Massachusetts and travelled often with them. Among his fondest memories were meeting Queen Elizabeth - "She doesn't sweat"- and Pope John Paul - "I declined to kiss his ring." He was a Captain in the State Guard of Massachusetts and a member of the Newport Reading Room, Victorian Military Society, and the Board of Trustees of the Greenwood School, Putney, VT. A captain in the Continental Navy of the United Colonies, he was active in the nation's Bicentennial and several battle reenactments, culminating in the Battle of Yorktown in 1981.



In retirement, he created ConSail Corporation, consulting on tennis court construction and offering charter sailing on Narragansett Bay. A licensed captain in the Merchant Marines, he taught Coast Guard courses.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann W. Caldwell, his daughter Haley Blacklow, his son Robert James Caldwell, II, his granddaughter Avery Blacklow, his sister Katherine Ives, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Robert J. and Sara Caldwell and his sister Sara (Toni) Junkin. Memorial gifts may be made to The 1638 Charitable Trust (the foundation of The Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company). A COVID-19 compliant gathering of family and friends to Celebrate his Life will be held at the Wayside Inn on November 22, from 1 to 3:30 pm.







