ROMM, Bert Age 87, of Newton Center, MA, formerly of Waban, MA and Belle Harbor, NY, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his children, Elisa Romm of Greenwich, CT, Eric and his wife Karen Romm of Sudbury, MA, Jonathan and his wife Kirsten Romm of Potomac, MD, ten grandchildren, Max, Madeline, Myles, Mason, Miller, David, Sophia, Preston, Emma and Caela Wheeler, siblings, Phyllis Hahn, her husband Norden of NY, NY, Martin Romm and his wife Karen of Jupiter, FL and sister-in-law Shirley Siff of Worcester, MA and Palm Beach, FL, nine nieces and nephews and most importantly, the love of his life, Faye Shrago Romm, formerly of Goldsboro, NC, who was by Bert's side for 59 years. Bert was the son of Joseph and Amelia Romm of Belle Harbor, NY. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, moving with his family in early life. Bert was a strong athlete. In his teenage years, he preferred to be on the basketball court in a local "pick-up" game. His basketball prowess served him well when recruited for the Army and eventually chosen to join the Seventh Army Basketball Team to entertain the troops during the Korean War. He was also a very avid golfer. He passed down his athletic talent through the generations. Bert was a visionary and a brilliant businessman. He achieved a successful career in the shoe business, designing and selling shoes for companies, including Plymouth Shoe, Gold Seal Rubber, Lowell Shoe, Dexter Shoe and was a trailblazer by starting his own shoe manufacturing business out of Mexico. He was a lifetime member of the Two Ten International Footwear Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of footwear employees. After retirement, Bert spent his time supporting the success of aspiring young entrepreneurs. As a proud member of the Score Organization, he helped countless businesses to achieve success with his advice and guidance. Bert was the life of the party. He loved bringing people together through his love of food. As a retiree he went to culinary school, embodying the vigorous passion of youth despite his great age. Although Bert has left very large shoes to fill, there is no doubt that his legacy will live on and flourish through the many loved ones he leaves behind. Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Brigham and Women's Hospital (Dr. Dennis Selkoe research for Alzheimers), The Good Shephard Community Hospice, 90 Wells Avenue Newton, MA or the Esther and Mannah Shrago Scholarship Fund, Brandeis University. Office of Development Box 9110, Waltham, MA. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020