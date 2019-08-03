Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
New Westwood Cemetery
Westwood, MA
BERTA (MORGENLAENDER) PFLANZ

BERTA (MORGENLAENDER) PFLANZ Obituary
PFLANZ, Berta (Morgenlaender) Age 89, of Westwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband of 65 years Dr. Herbert M. Pflanz on July 30, 2019.

She was the loving mother to Thomas L. Pflanz and his wife Eileen of Westwood, Herbert E. Pflanz and his wife Karen of Burlington, Peter H. Pflanz and his partner Cecile LeBlanc of Chelmsford and Dr. MaryAnn P. Pflanz and her husband Anton Uebelhoer of Gauting, Germany. Adored grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Schaaf, Kevin, Amy, Christopher, Lauren, Timothy, Alison Pflanz and Valentin, Zoe and Severin Uebelhoer. Great-grandmother to Holland Pflanz. Cherished daughter of the late Burkhard Morgenlaender and his wife Anna (Wolf). Dear sister to Anni Newman and her husband Professor William A. Newman, Wally Knobloch and her husband Eberhard, Rita Pecka and her husband Rudi and the late Barbara Stadtmueller, Burkhard Morgenlaender, Anton Morgenlaender and Simpert Morgenlaender. Survived by her brother-in-law Reinhard Pflanz and his wife Christel. late sister-in-law to Marlies Mueller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Berta was born and raised in Unter-Igling, Germany on a farm. After finishing school, she became a tailor. On December 22, 1953, she married Dr. Herbert M. Pflanz and together they immigrated to the United States- first to Chicago and then to the Boston area, settling in Westwood where they bought their dream house in 1969.

Berta was an active member of the German Ladies' Aide Society, serving as president from 1986 until 1993 and then serving on the board of trustees. Berta volunteered at the Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury for many years.

She loved baking and her homemade meals and rolls were famous. Her delicious desserts were well-loved. Berta enjoyed working in the garden, planting vegetables and flowers, loved swimming all summer long, travelling and loved talking about anything and everything. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral from the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, August 8, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation in the funeral home Thursday morning beginning at 9:00am. Interment New Westwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury. Holden -Dunn - Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
