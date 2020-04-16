|
TEPERMAN, Berta (Feldberg) Passed away at age 94 on April 13, 2020. Devoted wife to the late Grigory Teperman for over 71 years, beloved mother to Alex Teperman & Anna Rozenswieg and loving grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Berta lived a full life of both hardship and happiness. A survivor of the holocaust, Berta was born in Bar, Ukraine and immigrated to Boston, MA in 1978 from Russia. A noble, social and resourceful woman, she treasured bringing together loved ones with food, celebration and laughter. She will be cherished by an extensive list of lifelong friends and family members. Berta passed at a time when family members were prevented from being by her side -- an unexpected ending to an extraordinary journey. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Berta's memory to: Facing History and Ourselves, www.facinghistory.org an organization dedicated to the education and history of the holocaust. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020