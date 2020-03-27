|
BALSAMO, Bertha F. (Sullivan) "Pidge" Of Lakeville, passed away March 27th. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Mother of Maureen T. Witt and her husband Russell of Mansfield and the late Bertha "Dolly" Saia. Sister of Eleanor Buckley of Whitman and William Sullivan and his wife Sharon of Lakeville. She was predeceased by 9 other siblings. Grandmother of Michael Saia, Amanda DeAngelis, and Robert Saia. Sister-in-law of Yvonne Balsamo and her late husband Salvatore of Canton and Rosalie Monahan and her husband Joseph of Canton. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid 19 directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at Canton Corner Cemetery and a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to "Kisses for Kailyn," 1843 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020