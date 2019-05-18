MALOOF, Bertha Hedwig (Vietze/Oehlschlagel) Age 92, of Foxborough, MA, passed away peacefully May 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Maloof and Roslindale native. She is survived by her children, George P., Douglas D., Timothy N., Kenneth P., Aulus, Bertha "Bea" H. and the late Darrel J. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Martha B. Juergens, Roberta Roberge of Nashua, NH, the late William E. Oehlschlagel and the late Adolf H. Oehschlagel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 212 Main Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha's name may be made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, 175 Fruit Street, Mansfield, MA 02045, or the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Monday, May 20 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019